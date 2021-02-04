‘Never again’: Second rideshare driver violently attacked in Garfield Heights

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Garfield Heights police are investigating a series of violent carjackings, targeting ride-sharing drivers. One of the victims shared her story with FOX 8 News.

The 48-year-old Uber driver said she picked up four young men in a Garfield Heights neighborhood on the evening of Jan. 15. But when they got to their destination, the woman was suddenly punched in the back of the head.

Three of the suspects then bailed out of the car, but one continued to attack the victim as she tried to drive away.

“The boy was fighting and we were fighting, and I was trying to keep the steering wheel straight. And then he just kept punching me and punching me and punching me. My instinct was to fight, and then once I realized I wasn’t going to win, it was like, ‘I’ve got to get away,'” the woman said.

The attacker eventually gained control of the car. He and the other three men continued to punch and kick the victim, and threw her on the ground. They then drove away in her car. They also got away with her wallet and cell phone.

“It infuriates me that people go around thinking they can just take whatever they want, whenever they want and with no regards to anybody’s life or their property,” she said.

The victim said she was saddened to learn that the very same happened to a Lyft driver in Garfield Heights on Saturday night. The woman walked into the emergency room at Marymount Hospital. She reported three young men had beaten her and taken her car, wallet and cell phone.

On Thursday, Lyft issued a statement that reads:

“We’ve reached out to the driver to offer our support and are working with law enforcement to help keep drivers safe. we’re also exploring ways to expand the use of certain safety features and alerts to prevent these kinds of attacks moving forward.”

When asked what ride sharing services can do to protect drivers, the victim of the Jan. 15 carjacking responded, “They need to make this safer. There’s no absolutely safety that I feel is legitimate enough for a driver. We have no idea who you’re picking up, you have no idea what they look like, all you have is a name and an address.”

She is also recommending more effective panic alarms and partitions between the front and back seats. The Garfield Heights woman said she is too frightened to continue as a ride share driver and is sharing her story so that other drivers are aware of the danger.

“Never again. I don’t feel safe. I can’t feel safe. I don’t care where I’m at,” she said.

The 48 year old is convinced the suspects are targeting women and said they must be stopped before they kill someone.

“It’s absolutely disgusting how would they feel if that was their mother it happened to or their sister or their daughter,” she said.