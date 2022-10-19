(KTLA) – In an attempt to push freeloaders into making an account of their own, Netflix will now transfer your profile to a new account.

“People move. Families grow. Relationships end. But throughout these life changes, your Netflix experience should stay the same,” the streaming giant’s media release read about the new feature.

Profile transfer will allow people to keep their personalized recommendations, viewing history, My List, saved games, and other settings when they begin their own membership.

“No matter what’s going on, let your Netflix profile be a constant in a life full of changes so you can sit back, relax and continue watching right from where you left off,” Netflix’s statement said.

Users will be notified via email as soon as Profile Transfer becomes available.

To transfer a profile, go to the Transfer Profile option when you hover over your profile icon in the dropdown menu on the homepage, then follow the instructions.

You can turn off Profile Transfer in your account settings at any time.

The new feature was rolled out on Oct. 17.

This comes after Netflix unveiled its ad-supported plan.

The new option is the streamer’s fourth plan, joining its basic, standard, and premium plans, all of which are ad-free. Current plans and members won’t be impacted by the addition of this new plan, and no other plans will have ads added to them.

The move comes months after the streaming service saw a loss in subscribers.