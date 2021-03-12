Netflix cracking down on those who share passwords: ‘You need your own account to keep watching’

(WJW) — Netflix is cracking down on those who may be borrowing the passwords of others to watch its streaming service.

The streaming platform and production giant is attempting a trial crackdown by sending pop-up messages to those they think are watching Netflix content by way of someone else’s account.

Messages prompt people to sign up for their own accounts, saying: “If you don’t live with the owner of this account, you need your own account to keep watching.”

Netflix says the tests are designed to ensure authorized account use.

It’s not clear if the tests will lead to more widespread account crackdowns.

About one-third of all Netflix users share their passwords with others.