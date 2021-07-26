Nephew accused of murdering uncle in Garfield Heights

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — A man has been arrested in the murder of his uncle in Garfield Heights.

According to Garfield Heights police, officers were called to the Turney Town parking lot Friday to reports of shots fired and a man down.

They found James Henry Holland, 52, with an apparent gunshot wound to his head. He was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead.

Police learned the suspected shooter was Holland’s nephew, who fled the scene before officers arrived.

The nephew was located by the Ohio State Highway Patrol Saturday in Cambridge.

He was taken to Garfield Heights City Jail, where charges are pending.