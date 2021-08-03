Nelsonville police officer killed in crash

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Nelsonville police officer is dead after a 3-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of East Canal St. and Myers Street. According to Chief Scott Fitch, Officer Scott Dawley was responding to a report of shots fired with lights and sirens running. The crash involved Officer Dawley’s cruiser, another vehicle, and a truck.

The person in the other vehicle was taken to a hospital by helicopter. The person in the truck was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Officer Dawley was killed in the crash.

According to Chief Fitch, Officer Dawley leaves behind a wife and two children.