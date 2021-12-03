Watch Live: Nela Park rings in the holiday season with annual light display

The photo above is from Nela Park’s 2019 lighting display.

EAST CLEVLAND, Ohio (WJW) – GE Lighting is ringing in the holiday season with its annual lighting at Nela Park in East Cleveland Friday evening.

It carries on a tradition that’s been going on at the park for 97 years.

This year’s display, which is made up of nearly one million LED lights and stretches several blocks along Noble Road, includes nine colorfully lit vignettes.

The lights will be turned on just after 5:30 p.m. Friday. The display will then stay up until Jan 3.