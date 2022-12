EAST CLEVLAND, Ohio (WJW) – It’s that time of year again — GE Lighting is kicking off December with its 98th annual lighting at Nela Park in East Cleveland Thursday evening.

This year’s display, themed “Holiday Delighter,” features 11 colorfully lit vignettes. Over half a million LED lights are used in the display.

The lights will be turned on around 5:30 p.m. The display will remain up through Jan. 2.