CLEVELAND (WJW) — Aaron King says he heard gunfire, then police sirens and knew whatever was happening next door to his home was serious.

“It was just scary. You wake up in the middle of the night to gunshots, you hear the police, it’s horrifying,” said King.

The shooting King woke up to, started as an altercation between two men outside of Belinda’s Nightclub on Madison Avenue.

Cleveland police say the fight turned violent when one of the men opened fire on the other. Then an officer, who was doing paperwork in his patrol car nearby, stepped in, ordered the suspect to drop his weapon and fired rounds, striking the suspect.

Anthony Freeborn says he was in the area of the shooting about 5 minutes before it took place and couldn’t believe his eyes in the aftermath.

“I grew up in this neighborhood and you hear things, but when you come that close it’s almost like a reality check,” shared Freeborn.

WJW photo

The suspect is a 34-year-old man. The victim, a 28-year-old man. Both were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center for their injuries.

“It was definitely a sobering moment in your life to see the chaos that it was,” explained Freeborn.

The officer involved was not injured. They were placed on administrative leave while the investigation continues, which follows Cleveland police protocol.