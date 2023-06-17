LAKEWOOD (WJW) — Lakewood police are investigating the unusual circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a 33-year-old woman.

Detectives say the woman was armed with a gun and was killed by a concerned neighbor, after she opened fire on a resident she had been arguing with.

Investigators are now trying to determine if the deadly shooting is a case of self-defense and if the neighbor was therefore justified in using deadly force.

The peace and calm of the neighborhood in the 1400 block of Ridgewood Avenue was shattered just before 6 p.m. on Friday, when witnesses say the woman began a violent confrontation with a couple of residents behind their home.

Witnesses told police that after an angry exchange of words, the woman tried to prevent one of the residents from leaving the driveway in a pickup truck. She then reportedly pulled out a gun and fired several rounds at the truck.

WJW photo

Investigators say a neighbor, who is a gun owner, heard the shouting and gunfire and emerged from his home to investigate. According to police, when he saw the woman still pointing the gun at his neighbor in the truck, he shouted for her to drop the weapon, and then when she turned and pointed the gun at him, he opened fired and shot her.

She was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead from a gunshot wound to the chest.

A neighborhood resident, who did not want to be identified, told FOX 8, “it kind of just shook me, like I really didn’t know what to do, it was like this never happened before, this is something I was not prepared to see or hear.”

Witnesses say it appears the man who fired the fatal shot was trying to defend his neighbors and was left with little choice, when the woman pointed the gun at him.

According to the Ridgewood Avenue resident we spoke with, “honestly, the first thing that came to mind was a threat, because I feel like in order for him to get that far into having to use something such as a weapon to defend himself, I figured ‘OK, something bad is really happening.'”

Investigators say three people, including the neighbor who used deadly force, were taken to Lakewood Police headquarters for questioning. All three were later released. Detectives are now attempting to answer a series of questions, to determine if the deadly shooting was legally justified.

LPD Captain Gary Stone told Fox 8, “what precipitated the original argument, why shots were fired during the argument, what happened during a possible second argument occurred or whether guns were pointed at each other, what things were said between the parties? But people do have a right to defend themselves, this sort of situation, where, why and how the shots were fired, we’re still sorting through, trying to figure out.”

We are told the findings of the investigation will be turned over to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, which will then decide if any charges will be filed.

The name of the woman who was killed has not been released, pending notification of her next of kin.