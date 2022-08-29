CLEVELAND (WJW) — A community remembers a young woman killed in a crash, after a traffic stop leads to that deadly collision. The innocent driver died and now neighbors and witnesses have questions as they mourn the young life lost.

“She was waiting here and five minutes later, bang,” said witness Jesus Hernandez.

A growing memorial lies at the intersection of West 41st Street and Trowbridge on Cleveland’s west side in memory of 28-year old Annelise Endres. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Endres was an innocent driver at the intersection, when a driver they had pulled over moments earlier slammed into her.

“It’s sad, It’s a tragic situation, I mean, just being innocent driving, maybe heading home from work and you just lose your life over someone making such a terrible decision, I feel so bad, like my heart really goes out to the family,” Gates said.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a trooper had pulled over a vehicle near West 46th and Clark. Authorities say it had been reported stolen from a car dealership in Strongsville.

Police say the passenger got out of the vehicle when asked, but the driver 23-year old Raymond Francis sped off in the stolen BMW.

WJW photo

“I started hearing the tires screaming and, like, everything so, like, I saw something coming towards the house,” said Josuz Hernandez.

The 14-year old lives in the home at the corner where the accident happened. With his mother’s permission, he told FOX 8 what he heard and saw.

“Me and my family were talking about it and it’s like how something can change in one minute, like everything can go from normal and the situation changing and people be in a car crash and very emotional and it’s really sad to think about it,” he said.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol insists there was no chase involved. They say the driver took off and the accident happened before troopers caught up with him.

The accident happened around 4:45 p.m. Friday, and according to neighbors it’s around the same time the school bus picks up children at that exact intersection.

“I just keep thinking, it could have been me and my children because we literally just turned the corner and that whole situation happened lke 15 minutes later, it’s just sad, it’s sad, it really is,” said Gates.

The driver is being held without bond.

We spoke briefly off camera with Annelise’s family, who told us they were too distraught to speak about the incident on camera.