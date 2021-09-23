Brian Laundrie, family packed camper, left for weekend after he returned home alone: neighbors

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WJW/AP) — Neighbors of Brian Laundrie said he and his parents packed a camper and left for the weekend about one week after he returned home alone from a cross-country trip with his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, on Sept. 1.

Petito, 22, was reported missing Sept. 11 by her parents after she did not respond to calls and texts for several days while the couple visited parks in the West. Her body was discovered Sunday at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

Her death has been ruled a homicide, and Laundrie is considered a person of interest in the case. Authorities have spent days searching for Laundrie.

Laundrie returned home Sept. 1 in the white van in which he and Petito had been traveling.

Fox News reports about a week later, William Guthrie said he was doing yard work when the family hooked a camper to their pickup truck and loaded it up.

He and his wife, Charlene, said they were gone for the weekend. William Guthrie told Fox News he thought it was odd the three would take a trip with such a small camper.

As of Thursday, authorities with North Porte Police Department continued their search for Laundrie.