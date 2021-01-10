Neighbors react to FBI search of former CMSD employee’s home, following DC riot

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Federal agents captured the attention of a quiet eastern side suburb as they searched the house of a now-former Cleveland Metropolitan School District employee late Friday night.

Neighbor Jill Oster likening the experience to being in a crime show episode. “I was just watching them go in and out. In with boxes, out with boxes and I’m like, ‘oh, C.S.I. right here.'”

But the purpose of the FBI, U.S. Marshals and local law enforcement’s presence was very real, as they investigated the home of Christine Priola and her alleged involvement in Wednesday’s riot at the U.S. Capitol.

That happening as congress began the process to finalize the election results.

The FBI has all of their field offices actively involved in the search for suspects across the nation.

“I just was upset about the whole inciting of everything,” said Oster. “Peaceful protest is fine, but not for destruction or harming people.”

Priola resigned her job as an occupational therapist following the allegations. A CMSD spokesperson said the board accepted her resignation.

In a letter provided by the district, Priola cited three reasons for leaving, including not wanting the get the COVID-19 vaccine and disagreeing with her union dues which she claimed helped fund groups that support the killing of unborn children.

She also stated she will be focusing on exposing what she called “the global evil of human trafficking and pedophilia, including in our government and children services agencies.”

CMSD said questions raised about the former employee’s alleged involvement in the riots have also raised questions about the district’s position on such behaviors.

“While CMSD deeply believes in the right of any individual to peacefully protest, as many did on the Capitol plaza on Wednesday afternoon, the district deeply condemns the actions of those involved in the riots inside the Capitol and on the Capitol grounds. The right of peaceful protest, as protected by the first amendment, is a foundation of our democracy. The forcible takeover and willful destruction of our government is not,” the district said in a statement.

The Cleveland Teachers Union released a statement on Friday, condemning the violence at the U.S. Capitol.

“We are aware of reports of a Cleveland educator who engaged in rioting in the Capitol. We take these allegations very seriously and if true, they must be held accountable,” said union President Shari Obrenski.

“While we support the right to peaceful protest, what happened inside the Capitol on Wednesday was not a protest, it was an insurrection. It is the exact opposite of what we teach our students. Anyone who participated must bear the very serious consequences of their actions.”

Oster moved to the area just months ago and has never met Priola.

Nonetheless, she was surprised to see agents collecting evidence at her neighbor’s home. “We just moved in and it’s kind of crazy that we have that, but everyone’s gotta live somewhere, I just never thought it would be with me.”

