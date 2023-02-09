CLEVELAND (WJW) – Residents of Cleveland’s Puritas-Longmead neighborhood are rallying behind a man with disabilities beaten and robbed by teenagers.

Joe Lewis, 56, is known for his kind nature, often drawing pictures for neighbors and children.

The community was stunned to hear a FOX 8 report about an attack at the hands of teenagers Wednesday morning that left Lewis, bloodied and swollen near Carrington Avenue and West 130th.

Now they’re turning anger into action, organizing a donation drive to replace the art supplies stolen that were inside the backpack Lewis is known to carry.

“I was outraged,” said Mia Brown who knows Lewis and lives several streets away. “I couldn’t understand. I was mad at the world but then I turned that around and said let’s do something nice for Joe because he deserves it.”

Surveillance video from a nearby business captured the moments before and after the attack on Lewis but did not show the person or group responsible.

Lewis, a longtime resident of the community, is beloved by many who said they want to put a smile on his face and hope to drop off art supplies in the coming days.

“We can’t have this type of behavior here,” said Laura Aquila the West 130th Block Watch Captain. “We want them arrested. We want them to be held accountable for what they did to him.”