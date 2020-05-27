1  of  3
Neighbors describe 'pops' as ammo supply in Canton goes up in flames

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — Neighbors of an ammo supply plant in Canton said they could hear “pops” and see flames shooting from the roof as the business went up in flames early Wednesday.

Firefighters were called to 50 BMG Supply on Gross Ave. NE in Canton around midnight.

Firefighters with the Canton Fire Department battle flames for more than an hour before getting the fire under control.

The building was destroyed in the fire and spread to a neighboring house. Everyone inside the house got out safely. They were assisted by the American Red Cross.

According to the fire department, no firefighters were injured battling the flames.

According to its website, 50 BMG Supply “is a federally licensed manufacturer of ammunition specializing in 50 caliber ammunition.”

