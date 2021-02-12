Neighbors coax 71-year-old woman to jump from window, escape burning home

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WJW) — A group of caring neighbors jumped into action when a Brunswick home burst into flames, trapping a 71-year-old woman in her second-story bedroom.

Late Wednesday, Jeff Johnson says he was watching television in the basement of his parent’s home on Miner Drive when he heard unusual noises.

“I heard some weird snapping and popping. I wasn’t quite sure what it was,” said Johnson.

Johnson said within moments he sensed smoke and then the power went out.

Johnson’s father was on the first floor of the home and his mother had gone to a second-story bedroom.

“The whole basement is filling with black smoke, so I’m running and crawling up the stairs and running at the same time, trying to get out. And, I hear my dad screaming ‘fire, fire!’ There was no time for nothing besides get out and we barely had time for that,” said Johnson.

Neighbors describe the 100-year-old home as quickly becoming consumed by flames.

“When we came outside there were flames roaring from the house next door,” said Chelsey Durr.

“You couldn’t see it (the house) because of all the smoke and it was just a thick blanket of white smoke coming across,” said Dan Dempsey.

From across the street, Mike Uhler realized what was happening and rushed over to help. His wife, Lori, was at work at the time but says her husband and other neighbors found 71-year-old Dilma Johnson at a second-story window.

“There were flames shooting out the window, so she didn’t have a choice. She was so close to it she had to jump, or she would have died,” said Lori Uhler. “She was really scared and really hesitant and she didn’t have a choice there were flames shooting out the window.”

Neighbors successfully coaxed Johnson to jump from the window and into Mike Uhler’s arms.

“It’s pretty amazing because they were here before I even knew the house was on fire so being so cold and everybody in their house, it’s amazing,” said Jeff Johnson.

Johnson says his mother did suffer injuries and remained hospitalized on Friday, although she had been transferred out of an intensive care unit. He says she has a long way to go but she is expected to make a complete recovery.

Lori Uhler, who is a nurse, says her husband’s arms were sore on Thursday but both are incredibly grateful there wasn’t a more tragic outcome.

“I’m just so thankful that she’s walking today and she is doing well, I’m just so thankful,” said Uhler.

“Im glad she’s going to be ok,” said Dempsey, fighting tears.”It’s just hard that you have neighbors that you know so well that gets hurt so much, that gets hurt that bad.”

The cause of the fire, which Johnson believes started on the first floor, and the complete extent of the damage has yet to be assessed.