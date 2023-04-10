CLEVELAND (WJW) – Angely Negron talked from a Metro Health hospital bed last Saturday, still recovering from a brutal attack by a pack of dogs five days prior.

“I just don’t know what to do. I don’t know when I am going back to work. When I am going to get back to my kids, my little children,” shared Negron.

Negron said when she first saw the dogs strolling through her neighborhood, she thought nothing of it.

After turning her back for just a couple of minutes, the dogs charged at Negron attacked her and then attacked her grandma.

“I tried to hold the dog’s mouth so that he wouldn’t bite me anymore. But that’s how the other dog got to my elbow and broke it in half,” explained Negron.

Negron said that she had never seen this pack of dogs before the attack.

However, another woman reached out to Fox 8 on Monday, claiming that she has had problems with these dogs for years in Slavic Village.

“The dogs have been running around here for a while. They killed two cats, one we found dead on our porch…the other we found on our neighbor’s porch,” said the neighbor.

This neighbor points to Angely’s story as proof that this problem isn’t going away any time soon.

“That’s what made me contact you ’cause it’s just going to be someone else,” added the neighbor.