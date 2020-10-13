Neighbor captures video of driver firing shots at Akron children playing basketball

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron police are searching for a gunman who opened fire at several children as they played basketball on their street. No one was hurt, but police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down the suspect.

Akron police say a 15-year-old boy told officers he was playing basketball with several of his neighbors, including an 11-year-old boy.

That’s when a white Pontiac G6 with tinted windows and temporary tags sped down the street. Investigators say the 15-year-old yelled for the driver to slow down. The car stopped a few houses away, the driver got out, displayed a gun and fired several shots at them.

Police say the driver jumped back in the vehicle and sped off, while the teens ran for cover. A neighbor who lives a few doors down, captured the gunfire on camera and provided the video to Fox 8 and the police.

“He reached in the car for something and that’s when I found out he had a gun. He put it under his arm, trying to hide it from me. He put it under his arm, holding the gun, and then I started walking away, thinking that it’s time for me to hide from the gun, until he started shooting….that’s when I started running after him (11-year old neighbor) to tell him to go into the house and I ran into the backyard, and I told my mom to come to the backdoor,” explained Markeise Smith, 15, who talked to Fox 8 with his mother’s permission.

Akron police say the bullets did not strike anyone or anything.

Police are following all leads. If you know anything, you can make an anonymous tip by calling the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at (330) 375-2490 or (330) 375-2TIP.

