Neglected dog with missing lower jaw rescued

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Animal Charity of Ohio is asking for donations to aid in the medical treatment of Muppet, a dog confirmed to be missing its bottom jaw due to abuse and neglect.

Rescued on Friday by the Mahoning County Dog Warden, the dog was in need of emergency medical care including an eye in critical shape and severe matting, according to the charity’s social media post.

Monday morning he was anesthetized and four very infected teeth were removed.

A statement from Animal Charity of Ohio said: “The veterinarian has really stepped up to help this sweet guy and is going to foster him to treat his remaining eye to hopefully save it. His years of neglect are over.”

Rescuers said this was the worst case of neglect they have seen in a long time. The organization’s humane agent is pursuing charges.

“At 14 years old we are hopeful he has only loving days ahead,” the statement went on to say. “We will continue to update on his progress.”

Donations can be made at Animal Charity of Ohio.

Muppet’s journey can be followed here.