Need your Ohio driver’s license reprinted? It’s now a whole lot easier

(WJW) – The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles is now giving drivers with valid Ohio credentials the chance to reprint their driver’s license or identification card online.

In the past, customers could only get a driver’s license or ID renewal by going to the BMV. According to officials, the new service will save about 500,000 BMV visits per year.

“This priority project of InnovateOhio is another example of our work to change the culture of state government to be more customer-service friendly,” said Lt. Governor Husted, Director of InnovateOhio. “Instead of having to take a trip to the BMV, customers can now order an exact reprint of their license from the convenience of their home.”

The reprint will be an exact copy of the last-issued credential. If you want to make changes to your name, address or other identifiers on the license, you still need to make a trip to a Deputy Registrar License Agency.

Only one reprint is available between the initial issuance and renewal of an Ohio credential or between renewals of an Ohio credential.

Customers who need to visit their BMV can also use the “Get in Line, Online” service, which works like a virtual queue that lets them check in and get a spot in line before walking into the office.