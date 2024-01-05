CLEVELAND (WJW) – Winter can be cold and dreary here in Northeast Ohio, but don’t worry, there are still plenty of events to look forward to!

Fox 8 News compiled a list of fun, local events to look into:

January 7: Hofbrauhaus Cleveland Family Day

Hofbrauhaus Cleveland offers family days on the first Sunday of each month. At the event on Sunday, Jan. 7 from noon to 2 p.m., families can enjoy kids’ crafting, face painting and bubble shows!

January 10-14: Disney on Ice

The Disney on Ice: Magic in the Stars show is being held at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse this winter. Get your tickets here.

January 18-21: Cleveland Boat Show

The Progressive Cleveland Boat Show is celebrating 67 years as Ohio’s premier boat show.

According to the boat show website, the boat show “ goes beyond boat shopping; it’s a celebration of our North Coast lifestyle.”

At the nautical event, there will be live music, education for boaters, live fishing, local cuisine, family activities and so much more.

January 20: Guards Fest 2024

The Cleveland Guardians’ annual Guards Fest will kick off at the Huntington Convention Center on Saturday, Jan. 20. It marks the 10th year of Cleveland baseball’s fan appreciation event.

The all-day festival includes activities for baseball fans of all ages, including stage appearances, autograph signings and photo opportunities with current Cleveland Guardians as well as alumni.

Click here for tickets and more information.

January 26-28: Crocker Park Ice Festival

Explore ice sculptures while enjoying local vendors and live music at the East Park stage. There will also be a special scavenger hunts, with the opportunity for one lucky winter to get a $100 Crocker Park gift card.

February 2-11: Great Big Home and Garden Show

The Great Big Home and Garden Show, presented by Carrier, will have more than 450 exhibits at Cleveland’s I-X Center, Feb. 2-11.

At the 10-day event, visitors can begin to enjoy spring early with a holiday-themed Garden Showcase. Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb of HGTV’s Unsellable Houses will also appear on the main stage on Feb. 9 and 10.

Click here for Great Home and Garden Show ticket information.

February 24: Brite Winter

Brite Winter is the annual Downtown Cleveland event that showcases Northeast Ohio artists, musicians and creative culture. It’s a fun event to embrace the winter months, right in between New Year’s Day and St. Patrick’s Day at the Flats.

If you have an event that you think should be on our list, please email the information to tips@fox8.com.