CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s a busy year in the skies above Ohio with UFO sightings soaring.

In recent months a number of unexplained flying objects have been reported in Akron, Mayfield Heights, Crestline and other communities.

Some of the objects resemble “aircrafts” that were recently recorded by the military off the coast of Florida, while others defy all explanation.

“And from an aeronautical point of view, some of these shapes make no sense,” said Robert Swiatek, investigator and board member with Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

In this report, Swiatek explains why Ohio is once again in the Top 10 states for sightings and how MUFON is now working with the government to finally discover the “truth” about UFOs.

“Because if they’re just penetrating airspace with impunity, we need to find out,” he said.

