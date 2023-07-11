**Related Video Above: Viking cruise ship docks in Cleveland.**

(WJW) — A woman from the big city goes to her small hometown for the holidays to take over the bakery/quaint hotel/old farm from her ailing parent and along the way makes friends, falls in love with the local handy man/rival baker/her old high school sweetheart and, of course, remembers what Christmas is all about.

Despite the fill-in-the-blank plots, the tried-and-true formula for many a Hallmark Channel holiday film remains popular year after year … leading the good people at the channel to announce the first ever Hallmark Channel Christmas Cruise.

Taking place Nov. 5-9 in 2024, the Norwegian Gem cruise runs from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas, and is essentially the perfect vacation for those obsessed with the channel’s feel-good fare.

“We hear time and time again that people want to immerse themselves in the world of Hallmark Channel Christmas movies and this venture is sure to bring our brand to life in a new, captivating way,” Natalie Vandergast, Hallmark Media’s Vice President of Consumer Products, said in a statement released to People.

On top of various Christmas-themed activities — including the unveiling of a brand new movie, cookie decorating, caroling and wine tasting — guests can also expect to hobnob with Hallmark movie stars on the cruise.

A presale runs through July 19, with tickets open to the public July 21 at 2 p.m. Find out more about the cruise right here.