Cleveland (WJW) – If you need help keeping the heat on this winter, you may qualify for assistance.

Step Forward, a non-profit and anti-poverty agency, has kicked off its Winter Crisis Program.

The annual program helps residents in Cuyahoga County keep their homes heated and their energy running.

The program is designed specifically for those facing emergency situations, and who are threatened with disconnection, have been disconnected, or have less than a 25% supply of bulk fuel in their tank to maintain their utility service.

Those eligible for assistance can receive up to $175 if they are a client of a regulated utility, or up to $800 if they are a client of unregulated utilities such as electric cooperatives and municipal utilities, Step Forward explains.

To qualify for assistance, residents must have a gross income at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines.

The program accepts applications from November 1 through the end of March 2023.

To apply for the program, residents must make an appointment. They can schedule an appointment here, or by calling (216) 350-8008.

Appointments are available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Walk-ins are not accepted.

Those with appointments are encouraged to submit required documentation at least three days in advance.

The complete list of documents needed, and ways to submit the documents, can be found here.