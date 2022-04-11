(WJW) — Target is once again welcoming shoppers to trade in their old car seats for a 20%-off coupon toward new car seats, strollers and select baby gear.

All Target stores are participating in the April 2022 Car Seat Trade-In program and will have drop-off boxes for guests’ unwanted car seats located near guest services.

The trade-in starts Monday, April 18 and goes through Saturday, April 30.

Since the program launched in April 2016, Target has recycled more than 25.4 million pounds of car seats.

