‘Need a Mask, Take a Mask’: Greater Cleveland RTA distributing free cloth masks to riders

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Greater Cleveland RTA began distributing cloth masks to customers this week.

According to a release from the RTA, staff will host ‘Need a Mask, Take a Mask’ events throughout Cuyahoga County. At the events, staff will distribute masks that riders can wash and reuse.

The masks were provided to RTA from the Department of Transportation and FEMA, which have been working to outfit essential workers across the U.S. by donating 15.5 million cloth masks.

Of the 15.5 million, 4.8 million were allocated to public transit agencies.

The schedule of remaining Need a Mask, Take a Mask is as follows:

June 26, 20206:00 – 8:30 amGreen Rd RTS
 6:00 – 8:30 am & 12:00 – 5:00 pmWarrensville-Van Aken RTS
 6:00 – 8:30 am & 12:00 – 5:00 pmShaker Square
 12:00 – 2:00 pmWest Park RTS
June 29, 20206:00 – 8:30 am & 12:00- 5:00 pmGreen Rd RTS
 6:00 – 8:30 amWarrensville-Van Aken RTS
 6:00 – 8:30 am & 12:00 – 5:00 pmShaker Square 
June 30, 20207:00 – 10:00 am Westgate Transit Center 

For more, click here.

