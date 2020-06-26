‘Need a Mask, Take a Mask’: Greater Cleveland RTA distributing free cloth masks to riders

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Greater Cleveland RTA began distributing cloth masks to customers this week.

Need a Mask, Take a Mask; RTA will be distributing masks to better insure the safety of our riders. You will see RTA staff stationed out at various transit centers tomorrow June 26th. Please visit https://t.co/cEWMUQXn5U for a full list of times to get your mask. pic.twitter.com/1auIqltKcn — Greater Cleveland RTA (@GCRTA) June 25, 2020

According to a release from the RTA, staff will host ‘Need a Mask, Take a Mask’ events throughout Cuyahoga County. At the events, staff will distribute masks that riders can wash and reuse.

The masks were provided to RTA from the Department of Transportation and FEMA, which have been working to outfit essential workers across the U.S. by donating 15.5 million cloth masks.

Good morning, we are at Warrensville-Van Aken Rapid Station passing out masks to riders and advising of the upcoming track work that will shutdown the Blue/Green lines on the Eastside June 28th – August 8th. pic.twitter.com/gDyOdLUV17 — Greater Cleveland RTA (@GCRTA) June 26, 2020

Of the 15.5 million, 4.8 million were allocated to public transit agencies.

The schedule of remaining Need a Mask, Take a Mask is as follows:

June 26, 2020 6:00 – 8:30 am Green Rd RTS 6:00 – 8:30 am & 12:00 – 5:00 pm Warrensville-Van Aken RTS 6:00 – 8:30 am & 12:00 – 5:00 pm Shaker Square 12:00 – 2:00 pm West Park RTS June 29, 2020 6:00 – 8:30 am & 12:00- 5:00 pm Green Rd RTS 6:00 – 8:30 am Warrensville-Van Aken RTS 6:00 – 8:30 am & 12:00 – 5:00 pm Shaker Square June 30, 2020 7:00 – 10:00 am Westgate Transit Center

