“Peak-season pricing” will be in effect from Oct. 2, 2022 to Jan. 22, 2023, USPS says. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Are you looking for a new job? Here are some openings to consider right here in the greater Cleveland area.

Blossom Music Center

Concert season is just around the corner and Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls is getting ready. The venue is looking to fill a variety of positions, including guest ambassadors, ushers, housekeeping, parking attendants, security, sustainability, maintenance, concessions, cooks and bartenders.

Benefits include a flexible work environment and the chance to score free or discounted show tickets.

Blossom is hosting two job fairs this month — April 8 from noon to 4 p.m. and April 15 from noon to 4 p.m.

Learn more about how to apply here.

United States Postal Service

The United States Postal Service is looking to hire carrier assistants in Cleveland with a starting salary of $19.33 an hour.

Applicants need to be available on weekends and holidays. They need to have an acceptable driving record.

USPS is holding career workshops every Thursday in April from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the USPS Administrative Building on Orange Avenue. Attendees will be able to learn more about the positions and ask questions.

USPS says it offers competitive wages, benefits and opportunities to advance.

You can apply online and learn more here.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s is looking to hire over 1,000 employees in the Greater Cleveland Area ahead of summer, the food chain announced last week.

According to the website, the starting wage for crew members in Cleveland is $13 an hour.

The restaurant chain says new hires will be offered on-the-job training, benefits and flexible hours. Employees will also receive food discounts at participating McDonald’s across the U.S.

“As small business owners, we take a lot of pride in being a part of the communities we serve, and we are grateful to be able to offer our employees benefits like tuition assistance, flexible scheduling and free meals,” said Jeff Monica, president of Northeast Ohio McDonald’s owner/operator co-op.

Anyone looking to apply can do so online. You can also start an application by texting “Apply” to 38000.

Have a job listing? Email us at tips@fox8.com with the subject line JOBS.