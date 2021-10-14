Need a car? Cleveland police auctioning off abandoned, forfeited vehicles

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is auctioning off vehicles that were abandoned or forfeited to the city.

Starting at 9 a.m. on Oct. 30, anyone interested can come out to the auction in the police department’s Impound Lot #2 at 4300 Bradley Road in Cleveland.

About 40 vehicles will be auctioned off, rain or shine.

The lot will open an hour before the auction so attendees can see the vehicles ahead of time.

All sales during the auction are final and none of the vehicles come with a warranty or guarantee.

There’s a 10% cash down payment for the winning bid, but the remaining cost will be due within a week.

Money raised from the auction goes to the Law Enforcement Trust Fund, which helps fund law enforcement investigations and equipment like body armor, computers and technology for patrol cars.

It’s also helped fund investigations into internet crimes against kids.

Masks are required.

For more information, reach out to Cleveland Police’s Custodial Unit at 216-623-5342.