CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland once again opened cooling centers in the city to combat above 90-degree temperatures.

Cleveland’s Department of Public Works is extending hours at eight recreation facilities to serve as cooling centers for the Cleveland community. Normal recreational activities will still go on at the sites as normal.

The following cooling centers will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday:

Zelma George Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center, 3155 Martin L. King Blvd.

Collinwood Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center, 16300 Lakeshore Blvd.

Halloran Skating Rink, 3550 W. 117 th Street

Street Kovacic Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center, 6250 St. Clair Ave.

Michael Zone Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center, 6301 Lorain Ave.

Sterling Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center, 1380 E. 32 nd Street

Street Frederick Douglass Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center, 15401 Miles Ave.

Glenville Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center, 680 E. 113th Street