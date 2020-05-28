Necco Wafers returning to store shelves this summer

BRYAN, Ohio — After a two-year hiatus, Necco Wafers are returning to store shelves.

Spangler Candy Company announced they will roll out across the nation throughout the summer beginning with major drugstores and followed by a larger segment of retailers.

Necco Wafers were created in 1847. According to a release from Spangler, due to the product’s “enduring popularity,” the original recipe has remained “essentially unchanged over the years, and now is no exception.”

Flavors included in the “comeback collection” include: lemon, lime, orange, clove, cinnamon, wintergreen, licorice and chocolate. Seven of the eight flavors were designed to identically match the originals.

The flavor of the chocolate wafers may be richer due to a “minor improvement made in the cooking process.”

Spangler purchased the brand out of bankruptcy about two years ago and has been working the return of Necco Wafers ever since.

Just when comfort food is experiencing a resurgence, Necco Wafers is back with that very kind of familiar, comfortable feeling we all seem to be craving,” said Kirk Vashaw, CEO of Spangler Candy Company, in a release. “We are delighted to bring Necco Wafers back into production and to share in their sweet return with fans old and new.”

For a list of retailers that will offer the candy, click here.

For more coverage on Necco Wafers, click here.