(WJW) — More than 6,500 Cuyahoga County residents were without power Thursday evening, according to FirstEnergy.

The majority of the outages reported at about 9 p.m. Thursday were in Berea, Cleveland, Parma and Rocky River. The outages are expected to be resolved by midnight:

For the 1,185 customers without power in Berea, service is expected to be restored by about 12 a.m.

For the 1,984 customers in Cleveland, it’ll also be by 12 a.m.

The 1,322 affected customers in Parma can expect the lights back on by 11:30 p.m.

Service for the 949 customers in Rocky River is expected to be restored by 10 p.m.

High wind warnings were set for several western Ohio counties, with wind gusts up to 60 mph expected, according to FOX 8 meteorologists. Northeast Ohio counties including Cuyahoga are under a wind advisory until 3 a.m. Friday.

FirstEnergy reported more than 7,800 outages statewide as of 9 p.m. Thursday.

To report a power outage, call 888-LIGHTSS (888-544-4877) or text REG to 544487. You can also report a power outage online.