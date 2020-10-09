Nearly 50,000 Franklin County voters received incorrect ballots

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Board of Elections and vendor BlueCrest determined that 49,669 voters received an inaccurate ballot.

Those ballots were part of 237,498 mailed through the United States Postal Service.

The board says it has already begun the process of printing, stuffing and mailing the replacement ballots and expects to mail them within 72 hours. While the replacement ballots are processed, the board says it will mail informational postcards to all impacted voters that detail the situation and highlight the voter’s multiple voting options moving forward.

Voters who do not want to wait for a replacement ballot can vote early in-person.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose sent a directive to the election board Wednesday, one day after after the board reported that a “significant number” of voters were sent ballots meant for someone else.

LaRose said that, when issuing replacement ballots, the board must inform those who received incorrect ballots not to use those for voting. Voters are to be given three options: to use the correct absentee ballot, to use early in-person voting at the election board headquarters, or to vote provisionally on Election Day at their regular precinct.