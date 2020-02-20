Nearly 50 dogs taken from Ashland home, now in veterinary care

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHLAND, Ohio (WJW) — Authorities are investigating after nearly 50 dogs were taken from an Ashland home Wednesday afternoon.

The Ashland County Dog Warden responded to a home on West Main Street around 3:30 p.m. after receiving a call from a woman who was concerned about the dogs.

The Ashland City Police Department and the Ashland County Humane Society also assisted.

The owner of the dogs told the Fox 8 I-TEAM that he was surprised the dogs were taken from him. He said he felt he took good care of the animals, but admitted he “got in over his head.”

Four dogs were left with him at the home; 46 were taken and are now in the care of the Ashland County Humane Society.

Tiffany Meyer, of the Ashland County Humane Society, held two of the dogs that appeared to be Beagle mixes, Thursday afternoon as she talked to the Fox 8 I-TEAM about the matter. She said most of the dogs appeared to be underweight and had skin conditions.

“This was shocking to me to find so many dogs in one house,” said Joe Eggerton, the Ashland County Dog Warden, as he held a small puppy.

The dogs are receiving care at the Claremont Veterinary Clinic in Ashland.

Since the owners agreed to surrender the dogs, they will be available for adoption after they receive medical care

“We are working with rescues and other organizations like the Cleveland APL to help us house the dogs,” Meyer added. “We really need monetary donations and sheets and towels."

Donations can be dropped off at Claremont Veterinary Clinic at 1826 Claremont Ave. in Ashland or at the Ashland County Dog Warden’s Office located at 1710 Garfield Avenue.

If anyone is interested in making a donation they can also email Info@ashlandhumane.org.