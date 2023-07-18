CLEVELAND (WJW) — Police are investigating after almost 40 cars were broken into in Tremont overnight.

“It’s very unfortunate, we typically don’t see crime in this area of Tremont,” said resident Jim Filicko.

Filicko is among the dozen residents who live on West 7th Street who had their cars broken into early Tuesday morning.

“I woke up and saw glass everywhere. It’s very frustrating. Just to see the police presence afterwards was good to see,” said Filicko.

Jack Frye’s car was damaged at the corner of West 6th Street.

“They hammered in my back driver’s side window. They didn’t steal anything of value,” said Frye.

Joseph Buzzelli said there are countless victims up and down Literary Road.

“The back window of my car had been broken out, there was nothing in there to be taken,” said Buzzelli.

Cleveland Police say no injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing. However people in the neighborhood say officers have been out canvassing the neighborhood, looking to talk to people with Ring video.

Police reports indicate a black SUV was seen in the area with two occupants damaging vehicles; however officers were unable to get a license plate number.