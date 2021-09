The Up Side of Downs Buddy Walk (WJW)

KIRTLAND, Ohio (WJW) — Family and friends of The Up Side of Downs gathered today at Lake Metroparks Farmpark for the 21st Northeast Ohio Buddy Walk.

Buddy Walk (WJW)

Buddy Walk (WJW)





FOX 8’s Own Gabe Spiegel and Natalie Herbick were there and Todd Meany sang the National Anthem during the opening ceremony at 8:15 this morning.

Gabe says nearly $300k was raised to help support the families in Northeast Ohio.