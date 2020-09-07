Thousands lose power in Northeast Ohio storms

OHIO (WJW) — Nearly 5,000 FirstEnergy customers are without power Monday as storms roll through Northeast Ohio.

Flood advisories and warnings are in effect for several counties through at least noon.

**For more on those alerts, click here**

The majority of the outages are in Lake, Lorain, and Cuyahoga counties.

Most restoration times are estimated for later Monday afternoon.

The National Weather Service reports that one to two inches of rain fell in NE Ohio Monday morning, and another one to two inches were expected.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: