Nearly 30 raccoons, 50 cats rescued from hoarding situation in Parma Heights

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Nearly 30 raccoons and 50 cats were rescued from a hoarding situation in Parma Heights earlier this week.

Animal Control was contacted by the Parma Heights Housing Department on July 30. The department reported that racoons were being held in a backyard shed on residence in the 6000 Block of Fernhurst.

Housing department officials claimed the shed had a foul odor coming from it and was modified with chicken wire over the opening to keep the raccoons inside.

On Wednesday, Animal Control Officer Braude and an inspector with the Cuyahoga County Board of Health visited the residence.

When they arrived they found approximately 30 raccoons and 50 cats being kept in deplorable conditions.

While the animals were well fed, they displayed symptoms of respiratory infections, including sneezing, hacking, coughing and discharge from the eyes/nose/mouth.

Officials say there have been several similar complaints filed on this address dating back to 2013.These complaints were investigated by an out of city agency, as Parma Heights did not have an Animal Control officer until 2019.

Officer Braude is working with the Animal Protective League and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources in regard to the welfare of the animals.

