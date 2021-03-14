Nearly 20% of Ohioans have started the vaccination process

COLUMBUS (WCMH/WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health reports that nearly 20 percent of all Ohioans have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

As of Saturday, March 13, a total of 2,310,638 people — 19.77% of the state’s population — have started the vaccination process.

In Franklin County, 229,677 people have started the vaccination process, which is 17.44% of the county’s population.

In Cuyahoga County, 234,755 people have been vacinnated, which is 19.01 percent of the county’s population.

As the vaccination program ramps up with people 50-plus OK’d to schedule their shot, Gov. Mike DeWine has laid out the path for how he will allow health orders put in place in response to the coronavirus pandemic to expire. He said they will end once the state achieves a rate of 50 cases of 100,000 people over two weeks.

Ohio is in Phase 1C and Phase 2 of its vaccination plan.

Here is who is eligible for the vaccine under Phase 1C:

People with ALS

Bone marrow transplant recipients

People with type 1 diabetes

Pregnant women

Those employed in child-care services

Those employed in the funeral services industry

Law enforcement and corrections officers

These are the vaccination sites in Ohio:

Under Phase 2, those 60 and older are eligible.

Those who were eligible under Phase 1B as having certain medical conditions can still register for a vaccine, too.