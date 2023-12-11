WEST JEFFERSON, Ohio (WCMH) – Interstate 70 West in central Ohio was closed for two-and-a-half hours Monday morning after a multi-car pile-up.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol in Madison County, about 18 cars were involved. No information on any number of injured victims was available.

Ohio Department of Transportation cameras showed a thin layer of snow from early morning flurries on the side of the road. Traffic was rerouted onto State Route 142 South to U.S. 40 West.

Traffic was backed up for three miles on I-70 West in Madison County due to a multi-car crash. (Courtesy/Ohio Department of Transportation)

All eastbound lanes heading into Columbus were unaffected by the wreck, which was cleared by 7:35 a.m.