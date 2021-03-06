1.9 million Ohioans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, health department reports

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Saturday afternoon.

There have been 977,736 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 1,506 cases reported today, along with a total of 16,968 deaths (including no additional fatalities reported today).

Death statistics are no longer being reported daily for accuracy purposes, ODOH said.

The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus since the pandemic began is now 50,848 people.

New hospitalization numbers are now at 66 inpatients, and 21 in the ICU in the last 24 hours. About 923,986 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 112,995

Cuyahoga: 96,856

Hamilton: 73,882

Montgomery: 47,506

Summit: 40,668

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 1,929,773 or about 16.51% of the population. That number includes people who have gotten one or two shots so far. In the last 24 hours, 58,227 people were vaccinated.

Yesterday, Gov. Mike DeWine announced plans to up the state’s vaccination plan in a big way:

However, he said this doesn’t mean that mask mandates are lifting quite yet: