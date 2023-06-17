[In the player above, watch previous FOX 8 News coverage of a dog that was rescued from swift water in May 2023.]

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — Two “generous” donors have given nearly $1 million to help fund expansions to the Lorain County Dog Kennel, county Commissioner David Moore said at a Friday meeting.

Karen Perkins, Lorain County deputy administrator, said she intends to seek bids for the expansion, which would include a quarantine area, where new arrivals can be monitored for three days and vaccinated, and an adoption area, where dogs can get “prettied up a bit,” before meeting with potential adopters.

After the donation, the kennel would only be responsible for the expansion’s design costs, she said.

Lately, the kennel has been faced with overcrowding, Perkins said Friday.

“The situation in the economy has made it almost impossible for some people to keep their dogs. They’re either bringing them to the kennel, the [Animal Protective League] or just releasing them,” she said.

In September, the kennel was considering euthanizing for the first time in years, officials told FOX 8 News.

County dog warden Phil Pihlblad told FOX 8 he’s been dog warden for going on 10 years and he’s never seen the kennel struggle harder for space. “It’s unbelievable how packed we are,” he said. It’s the same way at other rescue shelters and APLs across the region, he said.