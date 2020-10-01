Nearly 18,000 in Ohio file new unemployment claims; more than 300,000 remain unemployed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services (ODJFS) reports people across Ohio filed 17,944 new jobless claims last week.

That’s on top of 301,274 people in Ohio who remain unemployed.

Nationally, 837,000 people filed new unemployment claims.

The U.S. Labor Department says that’s on top of the 11.8 million people still unemployed.

Job cuts are still coming.

Locally, P.F. Chang’s China Bistro filed a WARN notice with ODJFS saying it was making changes that would affect about 300 workers.

American and United airlines plan to furlough around 32,000 workers.