(WJW) – It’s spring break season and college students are making their way to popular coastal tourist spots like the Outer Banks in North Carolina.

But apparently they aren’t the only ones.

A nearly 1,500-pound great white shark pinged off the coast of Hatteras Island this past weekend, according to the OCEARCH Shark Tracker.

The adult male shark, named Brenton, is over 13 feet long. OCEARCH said the shark was named after Cape Breton in Nova Scotia, Canada, where he was first tagged back on Sept. 12, 2020.

“This mature male white shark is joined by many of our juvenile sharks who have spent the last few weeks in the same region,” the organization said in a Facebook post.

Researchers with OCEARCH will be studying sharks in that area next month.

“Many of our animals use the productive continental shelf waters around the Outer Banks, NC as a spring staging area before making their migration north for their summer residency,” OCEARCH said.

You can keep track of sightings like this for yourself right here.