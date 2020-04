(WJW) – The number of people who have filed for unemployment in Ohio in the last five weeks is 964,566.

109,359 people filed just last week according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

Under 716,000 filed for unemployment in Ohio in the last two years.

ODJFS says its call center is now open seven days a week.

They say 376,000 people have received unemployment.

26 million have filed for unemployment across the nation.

Click here for FOX 8’s unemployment guide.