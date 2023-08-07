AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Nearly a dozen people were arrested after a shootout in Akron Friday night.

Gunshots were heard around 9:20 p.m. on the 300 block of Crestwood Avenue, prompting multiple calls to police, according to a press release from the Akron Police Department.

At the scene, officers found dozens of casings, including rifle casings, littered across the scene, according to the release.

A house in the 200 block of Grove Street and at least one parked car was also found with bullet holes.

Officers then went to a home on Crestwood Avenue. Nearly a dozen people came out of the home and were arrested, according to the release.

According to the release, officers did not find possible shooting victims in the home, but did find two handguns, a rifle drum magazine and other evidence.

While investigating, officers were told that a vehicle sped from the scene after the shooting.

Investigators are still working to identify who fled from the scene. This investigation is still ongoing.

Police ask that anyone with information call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.