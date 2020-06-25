Near miss on Cleveland streets as semi carrying thousands of gallons of flammable liquids involved in crash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A three car crash that happened late Wednesday in Cleveland involved a semi truck that was carrying 6,000 gallons of industrial alcohol.

Industrial alcohol is highly flammable.

It happened around 11 p.m. at E. 152nd St. and Darwin Ave.

The semi was leaning and was in danger of tipping over onto the street.





E. 152nd St. and Darwin Ave.

A tow truck was called in to get the semi upright.

The area was closed for several hours.

No one was hurt.

