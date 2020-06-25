Breaking News
Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures
Watch Now
FOX 8 News in The Morning

Near miss on Cleveland streets as semi carrying thousands of gallons of flammable liquids involved in crash

News

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A three car crash that happened late Wednesday in Cleveland involved a semi truck that was carrying 6,000 gallons of industrial alcohol.

Industrial alcohol is highly flammable.

It happened around 11 p.m. at E. 152nd St. and Darwin Ave.

The semi was leaning and was in danger of tipping over onto the street.

E. 152nd St. and Darwin Ave.

A tow truck was called in to get the semi upright.

Strongsville police pursuit ends in crash at Cleveland gas station

The area was closed for several hours.

No one was hurt.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral