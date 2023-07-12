[Editor’s Note: The video above is a New Day Cleveland report on the Grand Resort — one of the locations named World’s Best Restaurants for Wine.]

(WJW) — If you are a lover of wine, you don’t have to travel far to enjoy some of the best vino.

Northeast Ohio is home to nine restaurants named on this year’s list of ‘world’s best restaurants for wine.’

The list compiled by Wine Spectator, a leading authority on wine, recognized more than 3,000 restaurants from all 50 states, and more than 70 countries.

“In a time of technological innovation, restaurants offer the human experience diners are hungry for—listening to their customers and offering a personalized experience,” said Marvin R. Shanken, Editor and Publisher, Wine Spectator. “This annual issue celebrates the places where wine is at the top of that conversation. I’m pleased to congratulate all 3,505 restaurants for their dedication to wine and wine-loving diners.”

Awards are assigned on three levels: the Award of Excellence, the Best of Award of Excellence, and the Grand Award.

Here are the dining destinations in Northeast Ohio that made the list:

You can find the complete winners list, here.