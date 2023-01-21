MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — A Northeast Ohio man is on the cover of January/February issue of Men’s Health magazine.

Corwyn (said “Cohen”) Collier, a history teacher and track coach at his alma mater Maple Heights High School, has been named Men’s Health Ultimate Guy 2023.

This year’s 10 finalists and winner, all showed the core virtues the magazine said it strives for: “hard work, humility, integrity and the belief that each of us can always do a little better.”

In Collier, Men’s Health was incredibly inspired by his story of perseverance. The 41-year-old was nearly killed by a roadside bomb while serving in Iraq with the US military. His hand and leg were severely injured, and it took time for him to come to terms with what his life meant moving forward.

Photo by Tyler Joe for Men’s Health

Photo by Tyler Joe for Men’s Health

Photo by Tyler Joe for Men’s Health

“When you identify yourself with being physically fit and now you can’t stand up or go to the bathroom by yourself, it made me lose hope,” Collier told the magazine. “You don’t know how long [the recovery] is going to take. It made me feel like I’d rather be dead. That’s the depression and PTSD part of it all. That’s where my mind was at for a while.”

With the encouragement of his wife, Collier said he went to counseling and got the help he needed and eventually went on to get his master’s degree in education, starting teaching at the high school in 2013.

The father of three boys said he always reminds his students: “You’ve got one body; one mind; and one lifetime. What you do with the first two, influences the last.”

Learn more about how to train like Collier right here.