AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – According to reports, Hubbard woman Kendall Sparks was cited for drunken driving following an accident early Saturday. Her pet ferret was also in the car during the accident.

The woman later assaulted a police officer after the officer said the ferret would have to wait in a carport while she was processed.

Reports say police were called about 1:20 a.m. Saturday to the 5200 block of 76 Drive for an accident. When they arrived, the officers found a car had run off the end of the roadway and hit several trees.

Sparks was the driver of the car and told police she was on her way home to Hubbard from a friend’s home in Austintown, reports said.

Reports said she smelled of alcohol and her speech was slurred. When asked if she had been drinking, Sparks told police she had two beers. She was asked to do a field sobriety test.

Sparks was unable to complete the sobriety test, so she was arrested and taken back to the police station with her pet ferret, which was in the car with her when police arrived. At the police station she agreed to take a blood test where she recorded a blood alcohol content of .221, reports said. In Ohio the legal limit for driving drunk is .08.

At the police department, reports said she was holding the ferret when she began yelling at a sergeant for giving her “attitude.”

When the sergeant told her the ferret would be placed in a car in the building’s car port, she got in the sergeant’s face, spit in it and yelled as she waved her finger, according to reports. Sparks continued yelling and the sergeant put her back on a chair.

As the officer did this, she kicked him several times, reports said, and pushed the sergeant away. It was then she was also charged with assault on a police officer.

Sparks was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center to be examined from the accident. When she was cleared at the hospital she was booked into the the Mahoning County jail on charges of assault on a police officer and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

Her bond was set at $10,000 following her arraignment today in Mahoning County Area Court in Austintown.

According to reports, the ferret was given to a humane agent for Animal Charity.