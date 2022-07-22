CLEVELAND (WJW) – As temperatures soared Friday, spirits were also riding high outside of FOX 8 Studios for the 16th Annual Stuff the Bus event.

Large yellow school buses began rolling down Dick Goddard Way at 7 a.m., followed by a steady stream of cars dropping off school supplies and generous checks for the Cleveland Kids in Need Resource Center.

From crayons to notebooks, pencils, paper and backpacks, NE Ohio once again came through, filling ten buses with much-needed school supplies that will be distributed to about 250 schools in the area.

And the need is greater than ever.

Some studies show that school supplies are up 8% this year, further hurting families that were already struggling to make ends meet.

“With the pandemic and inflation families are having a tough time getting all the things they need,” said Terry Uhl Executive Director of the Cleveland Kids in Need, “We’re getting calls from families and teachers and we’re ready for teachers to come, thank God you guys are doing this again because we couldn’t do it without you.”

And FOX 8 couldn’t do it without our great sponsors, Great Clips and Public Square.

“I can’t stress enough how important it is that we as adults set up the next generation for success,” said Lorie Cathcart, Great Clips Franchise.

A number of corporate partners like Meijer also dropped off cash donations and food for volunteers along with Masters Pizza and Georgio’s Pizza.

In conjunction with Public Square, RTA Police also set up an Operation Kid Watch booth making free child identification cards for families.

“Cleveland Public Square is all about kids, we have the splash pad all summer long and lots of activities every day at Summer Splash and these awesome guys taking your child’s photo and putting information on there just in case you ever need it,” said Katharine Boyd, Public Square Director of Digital Marketing

A big FOX 8 shoutout also to Ohio Superhero to Kids, and the John Hay Hornets Cheer Team for helping load buses right up until the drive ended at 7 p.m.

“My motto with our girls is always to give back to the community that we serve that we live in, so it is always a pleasure to be here to donate supplies and help the community,” said Coach Aziah Kado.

From all of us at FOX 8 we say thank you NE Ohio for helping us help others and so many kids in need.

If you were unable to stop by Friday but would still like to donate you can do so online or by stopping by the Cleveland Kids in Need Resource Center located at 3631 Perkins Ave, Cleveland, OH 44114.