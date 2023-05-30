NATIONAL HARBOR, Maryland (WJW) — Northeast Ohio is well represented in this year’s Scripps’ National Spelling Bee.

There are six local spellers participating at the tournament being held in National Harbor, Maryland.

The national spelling bee starts Tuesday and runs through Thursday, when a champion will be crowned.

The annual Scripps National Spelling Bee is the culmination of a series of local spelling tournaments for students from across the country.

Ohio has nine spelling bee champions, which is only surpassed by Texas where there have been 15 winners in the 95-year history of the event.,

These are the six local students representing Northeast Ohio.

Emma Liu: Akron

Tia Geisler: Concord Township

Bryce Beckley: Canton

Advait Nishit: Cleveland

Bridget Smith: Elyria

Shaylynn Dennis: Lisbon

There are 234 students in the event.

Last year’s winner was Harini Logan from Texas who spelled ‘moorhen’ which turned out to be the winning word.

‘Moorhen’ is a female of the red grouse which is a type of bird.